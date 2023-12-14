AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools - 123, Greater Mohali

In a dazzling display of talent and unity, the school hosted its Annual Event -Field Show. The event, Harmony - We Are The World, was held on the school premises and featured Malkeet Singh Rauni, a prominent theatre and big screen actor, as the chief guest. Other distinguished guests, included Director Jasdeep Kalra, Associate Director Sidhant Kalra and Heads and Principals of AKSIPS branches .The ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked the beginning of an evening filled with cultural richness and artistic fervor. Principal Anjali Singh, in her Annual Report, highlighted the academic and co curricular achievements of the students during the session 2023-24. The theme of the function showcased the school’s commitment to nurturing global citizens. The dynamic performances by students, depicting the seven continents through dance and drills, resonated with parents who lauded the school for its dedication to holistic education. The culmination with the National Anthem brought everyone together in a moment of unity and patriotism.
