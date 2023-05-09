AKSIPS Smart School, Chd students visit Kansal Forest

Students of Interact Club of the school visited the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and Kansal Forest Reserve for a nature walk to celebrate Earth Day. Around 50 students visited the forest reserve. They first visited the Nature Interpretation Centre where they were informed of the various facets of nature, including flora and fauna. Next they went on a forest trail and saw two water bodies and the Kansal log hut. Overall, the students enjoyed the walk which made them aware of the beauty of nature and the need to preserve it. This way the students learnt the importance of nature and its role in sustaining and nurturing all forms of life.