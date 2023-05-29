AKSIPS Smart School, Sec-41, Chandigarh

The school formed a team of peer educators named as "Sath"(Supporting Adolescents Together to Heal) and they collaborated with three schools in Chandigarh, Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, Government Model High School, RC 1, Dhanas, Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 45. The peer educators along with School Counsellor Tannu Kapila as Master Trainer with Expression India in collaboration with the CBSE for their Adolescents Peer Educators Programme of life skills conducted a programme "Sath" from May 5 to 22 in the above mentioned schools. The objective of the programme is to provide a platform to young adolescents to work together and create a chain of awareness about life skills. The School Principal, Ritu Bali, was appreciative of each of the partner school for giving these children an opportunity to work together and allow them to share ideas.