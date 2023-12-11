AKSIPS Smart School, Sector 123, Greater Mohali

Aastha, student from Class X of the school has bagged first position in the Classmate All-Rounder Competition at the city level, held at the GMCH auditorium. Aastha is now set to embark on a new journey as she qualified for the national-level contest in Bangalore scheduled for January. She has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for her outstanding performance. Director Jasdeep Kalra, Administrator Sidhant Kalra, congratulated Aastha for her achievement. Principal Anjali Singh added that Aastha's hard work and dedication bore her the fruitful result.

#Mohali