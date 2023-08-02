AKSIPS Smart School, Sector 41, Chandigarh

Eco and Swachh Bharat Club of the school continued with its practice of holding “Roti Bank”. The students brought paranthas and pickles from home to serve the attendants of patients admitted to PGI, Chandigarh. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Schools, applauded the efforts of the students. The aim is to feed the needy and poor who are unable to arrange food for themselves. The purpose is to teach the children empathy and the habit of sharing.

#PGI Chandigarh