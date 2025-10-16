DT
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPSians do school proud

AKSIPSians do school proud

Achievers

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:16 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, achieved success in two prestigious events. In the annual poster making competition organised by Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Gurseerat (Class IX-A) secured the first position and Rinki (Class IX-B) secured the second position, showcasing their creativity and social awareness. Additionally, Gurnoor Sohal (Class X) was selected by renowned artist Ignatius Xavis for publication of her artwork in his upcoming book on World Peace. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the students on their achievements, highlighting their efforts in promoting cleanliness and peace through art.

