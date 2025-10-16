AKSIPSians do school proud

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, achieved success in two prestigious events. In the annual poster making competition organised by Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Gurseerat (Class IX-A) secured the first position and Rinki (Class IX-B) secured the second position, showcasing their creativity and social awareness. Additionally, Gurnoor Sohal (Class X) was selected by renowned artist Ignatius Xavis for publication of her artwork in his upcoming book on World Peace. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the students on their achievements, highlighting their efforts in promoting cleanliness and peace through art.

