All-India Girls Expedition organised

The All-India Girls Expedition (Him Trek) 2026, organised by 5 Girls Battalion, NCC, Moga, in collaboration with the Shimla Group and the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate, concluded successfully. More than 510 girl cadets from different states across the country participated in the highly challenging national-level adventure expedition. Representing Punjab, NCC cadets Sukhpreet Kaur, Viksha Goyal and Jasnoordeep Kaur of Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, delivered an outstanding performance during the expedition. Among the various competitions held during the expedition, Viksha Goyal and Jasnoordeep Kaur achieved an exceptional feat by securing first position and winning the gold medal in the Videography/Video Editing Competition, outperforming participants from among the 510 cadets. Congratulating the NCC cadets on their remarkable success, Principal-cum-Director Dr SS Brar stated that this achievement reflects their hard work, discipline and determination. He said the cadets’ excellent performance in the prestigious national-level expedition highlights the school’s commitment to adventure activities and the holistic development of its cadets.

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