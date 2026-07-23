Alliance International School, Banur, organises Bhartiya Bhasha Camp

Alliance International School, Banur, is organising the Bhartiya Bhasha Camp 2026 with Telugu as the selected language under the CBSE initiative in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The seven-day camp aims to promote multilingual learning, cultural appreciation and national integration by encouraging students to learn an additional Indian language. Students are participating in activities such as learning the Telugu alphabet, numbers, basic vocabulary, greetings, simple conversations, flashcard exercises, chart presentations, language games, storytelling, songs and cultural awareness sessions. The activities are helping them develop basic communication skills in an engaging and interactive manner. The camp offers an experiential learning environment, enabling students to appreciate the Telugu language and its rich cultural heritage while improving their confidence, creativity, cognitive skills and understanding of India's linguistic diversity.
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