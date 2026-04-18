Alliance International School, Banur

The school proudly announces the exceptional performance of its Class X students in the CBSE Board examinations. The school has achieved a 100 per cent result. At least 10 students have scored above 90 per cent. The top achievers are Guneet Kaur with 98.4 per cent, Harnoor with 96.6 per cent, Khushmanpreet Kaur with 95.2 per cent, Karanjot Singh Madhok with 94.4 per cent and Dhanvansh Joshi with 94.2 per cent. Principal Brijesh Saxena expressed immense pride in the students' achievements.

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