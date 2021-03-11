Alpine Public School, Bhawanigarh

Mother’s Day was celebrated with love and gaiety to pay homage to the sacrifices and reverence of mothers. The children prepared beautiful greeting cards, cooked dishes and gave gifts to their mothers to celebrate the special occasion. A cake cutting ceremony and an outing was organised for the mothers to help them unwind.
