Alpine Public School, Nalagarh

A district-level Youth Festival was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Solan. Students of Alpine School got various awards by performing well in various competitions. About 350 students from 12 schools, colleges and institutes of the district participated in various competitions. The chief guest was Municipal Corporation president Poonam Grover and Joint Commissioner Priyanka Chandra. The programme was inaugurated by Purushottam Guleria, vice-president, Khadi Village Industries Board, Himachal Pradesh.