Alpine Public School, Nalagarh

The students showed their athletic prowess at CBSE Cluster Games held at Khariyan, Haryana. Alpine athletes won a gold, two silver and 8 bronze medals at the games. Diksha Chandel won a gold and a silver medal in 400m and 200m races respectively, whereas Arshdeep Kaur won a silver in 100m, a bronze in 200m and another bronze in 4×400m relay race. Both the girls have been selected for the National Cluster Games to be held at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Alpine girls team (Mannat, Arshdeep, Ruchi, and Himanshi) and boys' team (Manroop Singh, Navpreet Singh, Dalip and Nakul Bassi) won a bronze each in 4x400m and 4x100m race respectively. Managing Director of the school Prem Joshi and Principal George Daniel congratulated the winners and lauded the Alpine ecosystem of sports for preparing national level athletes.
