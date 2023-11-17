Alpine Public School, Nalagarh

School students shine in the 31st Children Science Congress held at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Nalagarh. Mokshida and Anvi got the first prize in junior quiz. Sneha Kishan and Chandni got the first prize in senior quiz. Ishu Dubey got the first prize in Class XII senior secondary activity corner. Rishika Sharma and Shivansh Sharma got the first prize in innovative model.
