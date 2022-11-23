Alpine School, Bhawanigarh

The school organised the annual athletic meet on the occasion of Children Day. The event started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Students took part in march-past, different races and sports activities like 100m race, 200m race sack race, frog race, lemon race, shot put, tug of war etc. School Principal Roma Arora and Manager S Harmeet Singh Grewal wished students a Happy Children’s Day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today
A pre-medical session to gain preliminary information as wel...
Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother
Accused Keshav has been arrested