Home / The School Tribune / Alumni meet held

Alumni meet held

School note

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh, hosted its Alumni Meet 2025 with warmth, grandeur, and deep nostalgia as former students returned to their alma mater — a place that once nurtured their dreams and continues to hold a timeless place in their hearts. The evening unfolded with the theme of memories, belonging, and the enduring bond between the school and its alumni. The management and staff came together to extend a warm welcome to the alumni. The highlight of the evening was a soulful performance by school music teacher Shani, accompanied by his remarkable band. Their melodious presentation infused the air with warmth, nostalgia, and artistic elegance, enriching the entire atmosphere of celebration. The alumni interacted with their teachers, shared memories of school days, and expressed gratitude for the values and lessons that shaped their lives. The event also featured engaging conversations, cultural moments, and heartfelt reunions that brought back the essence of student life. The event concluded with dinner and tokens of appreciation for the attendees.

