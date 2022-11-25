Alumni meet organised at Sainik School, Kunjpura

Alumni Meet of the school was held. The Old Boys and their families were accorded a hearty welcome and they were issued temporary Identity cards with their school number and House. They met their mentors too. The day began with wreath laying at the Sai-Kunj War Memorial by Lt Gen Jai Singh Nain, PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd) and a galore of decorated Kunjyeans from the armed forces and the civil streams in the presence of Principal, Col Vijay Rana, Vice-Principal, Cdr Tajinder Singh Gill and Adm Officer, Sqn Ldr Soniya Sharma. From the War Mamorial, the highly spirited gathering moved to the NDA Block for the inauguration of the 40KW solar plant gifted by the Golden Jubilee batch (1972-1980) and the Drone Lab by the Silver Jubilee batch (1990-1997). The Old Boys with their families moved to the Sant Kumar Stadium for the inauguration of the Science exhibition put up by the students. A number of events were organised for the amusement of the families of the visiting Kunjyeans. Old Kunjyeans honoured some of their mentors for their meritorious service to the school. The annual General Body meeting was followed by high tea at Sainik House. An entertainment programme was organised in the Manekshaw Auditorium by the present Kunjyeans.