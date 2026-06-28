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Home / The School Tribune / Students take part in International Yoga Day celebrations in Ambala

Students take part in International Yoga Day celebrations in Ambala

Organised at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 05:26 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Demonstrating unwavering enthusiasm and a deep commitment to health and wellness, students of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, enthusiastically participated in the district-level International Yoga Day celebrations held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Ambala. The students showcased remarkable discipline, dedication and synchronisation, making the occasion a resounding success. The vibrant gathering witnessed students performing various yogic asanas with grace, precision and immense fervour. Their energetic presence reflected the school’s steadfast belief in nurturing holistic development and promoting a healthy lifestyle among young learners. School Director Esha Bansal expressed immense pride in the students and staff. She remarked, “Yoga is a timeless gift of India to the world. It empowers individuals with physical strength, mental clarity and emotional resilience.” School Principal Neelam Sharma expressed her delight at seeing the OPSians embrace this invaluable practice with such sincerity and enthusiasm. She motivated everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives and continue their journey towards holistic well-being. The event served as a powerful reminder of the significance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world and reinforced the message of harmony between mind, body and soul.

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