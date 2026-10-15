Amolak Public School, Ambala Cantt

The school, in collaboration with the Sadabahar Sangeet Premi Group, Subhash Park, Ambala, organised a Painting and Mehndi Talent Showcase to celebrate Dussehra and Diwali. The event was attended by chief guests Anil Sethi, Naresh Dhawan, Abhi Singh and Shivaji Kakran. Students from various schools and institutions participated enthusiastically, showcasing their creativity through colourful paintings themed around the festivals and intricate mehndi designs. Every participant received a certificate in recognition of their talent and efforts. The chief guests appreciated the students’ artistic expressions and encouraged them to continue developing their skills.

Advertisement