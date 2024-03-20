Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati

The school unveiled one-of-its-kind “Joylicious” exhibition. Pre-primary students showcased exhibits of mathematics, English, EVS, Hindi and art to parents and other guests. Their little brains also went on to explain about good habits, magic words, numbers, shapes, colours, festivals, etc. Students of Nursery, LKG and UKG engrossed the audience with their theme-based performance like ‘English Safari’, ‘Bagiya Varnon ki’, ‘EVS-Flavours Fiesta’ and ‘World of Mathematics’. The audience rejoiced fully in the colourful atmosphere and also encouraged the toddlers with applause and smiling faces. Everyone was amazed to see the work by their creative little hands. The event culminated with motivating words by the guests for the young members of Amravati family.

