Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati

The school unveiled one-of-its-kind “Joylicious” exhibition. Pre-primary students showcased exhibits of mathematics, English, EVS, Hindi and art to parents and other guests. Their little brains also went on to explain about good habits, magic words, numbers, shapes, colours, festivals, etc. Students of Nursery, LKG and UKG engrossed the audience with their theme-based performance like ‘English Safari’, ‘Bagiya Varnon ki’, ‘EVS-Flavours Fiesta’ and ‘World of Mathematics’. The audience rejoiced fully in the colourful atmosphere and also encouraged the toddlers with applause and smiling faces. Everyone was amazed to see the work by their creative little hands. The event culminated with motivating words by the guests for the young members of Amravati family.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...