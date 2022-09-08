Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati Enclave

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day to thank its faculty for their commitment towards teaching. A card-making contest was organised to mark the occasion. A special assembly was arranged to honour all the staff members. Beginning with a poem recitation by students, it was followed by songs by students of Class III and V. A skit was presented by students of senior classes along with speeches by the school head boy and head girl. Students of Class IX and X sang merrily and played guitar in praise of all the teachers. The day concluded with a hearty lunch arranged by the school management where all the teachers relished meal and played various games.