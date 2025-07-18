Amravati Vidyalaya, Baddi, principal honoured

The Edu Future Excellence Conclave-2025, organised in collaboration with Amity University, Mohali, brought together educators from across the region for a day of recognition and celebration. Suman Sharma, Principal of Amravati Vidyalaya, Baddi, was invited as a distinguished guest and honoured for her visionary leadership and steadfast dedication, which have significantly strengthened the institution. Kalpana Sharma, Vice-Principal, received an award acknowledging her tireless commitment and hard work, while Lakshmi Bhandari, coordinator of the pre-primary section, was felicitated for her meaningful contributions to early childhood education.

