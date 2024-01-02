Amravati Vidyalaya, Gumthala, celebrates X-mas

Christmas was celebrated in the school. A wave of happiness spread among the children, when all of a sudden Santa Claus appeared before them. Children’s joy knew no bound as they received goodies from Santa. Several colourful festivities marked the day as kids of nursery took part in a ramp walk on Christmas theme, while students of UKG and LKG took part in a fancy dress competition. Classes I and II rejoiced while performing carols and also participated in dance competitions. The school also organised activities like candle decoration, making Santa figures from paper plates, Christmas tree from popsicle sticks, snowman from socks, etc.

