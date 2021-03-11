Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Principal Manisha Dogra accompanied by the school Head Boy and Head Girl, unfurled the Tricolour. This was followed by the National Anthem. Pupils of Class V put up various performances wherein they enacted an episode from the life of freedom fighters like Rani Lakshmibai, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Subhash Chandra Bose, to name a few. Children of classes VI, VII and VIII, through their skit, showed that all religions are one. Speeches were also delivered by students of classes IX and X. At the end of the programme, the staff and students received sweets. The Principal encouraged the students to participate in such activities in the future as well.
