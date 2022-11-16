Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a special programme on Children's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru. A special assembly was held in which several fun activities were carried out to celebrate childhood. The staff members involved the children in various games. The school playground was abuzz with special arrangement such as camel riding, etc. Special games such as burst the balloon, make a pyramid, balance your body, lift your friend and dance marked the day.
