Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

In order to create awareness about labour rights and to recognise the hard work they do, the school observed Labour Day to encourage its supporting staff. New uniform was distributed among them. Their team spirit was applauded by the school Principal Manisha Dogra. She also praised them for their efficiency. A special morning assembly was held in which students of Class X presented a short skit conveying the importance of supporting staff in the working of any institution.
