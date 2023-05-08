Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

In order to mark and celebrate International Day of Millets, students presented a short play to emphasise the consumption of millets in each household. Students were told to bring any form of millet in their tiffins. The health benefits of these essential food grains was highlighted by the health club students. The overall outcome of the activity was rejuvenating for children.
