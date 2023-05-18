Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Jubilation reigned in the school as the eagerly awaited result of the AISSCE - 2023 was declared and school students proved their mettle in academics once again. The school registered outstanding result this year. Shruti of Class XII Humanities stream scored 94.6%, followed by Aaditya Rana with 91.6% . Mayank Panwar became the overall topper with 93.2% in Commerce stream. Kartik Kharodh from Science stream bagged the top position with 92.2%. The school also has a 100 per cent result in Class X with several students scoring above 90%. Mahi Rar secured top position with 96%, followed closely by Kush Aggarwal at 95.6% in aggregate and 99 marks in mathematics. Shreyas D Patil was at third position with 94.6%. Kulbhushan Goyal and other members of the Managing Committee and the school Principal Manisha Dogra congratulated the school toppers and teachers for their diligent efforts.