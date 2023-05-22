Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a two- day gala festival to celebrate Mothers' Day. The tiny tots were roped in to show their talent through a mesmerising dance performance. The event also included fun games for the mother - child duo where they had to bucket the balls. The little ones also took part in ramp walk ‘twinning’ with their moms. This was followed by ‘Match my dance steps’ competition wherein they had to dance like each other on their favourite song. Prizes were also given to winners of different competitions.