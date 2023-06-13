Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A state-level essay writing competition was organised by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board as part of World Environment Day celebrations 2023. Alyonika Prashar of Class XI Arts bagged first position at the district level for her writing skills on the topic 'Beat plastic pollution'. She was awarded with a cash Prize of Rs 10,000 for her work on the occasion of World Environment Day. The management congratulated her and wished her good luck for her future endeavours.