Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated World Environment day by organising an array of competitions. Dry flower arrangement and poster-making competitions were the major attraction. Students of Class IX and X prepared beautiful dry flower bouquet in an inter-house competition. Whereas Class VI to VIII students made nice posters with catchy slogans on “Save our environment”. Students were encouraged by their teachers for their efforts and creative ideas.
