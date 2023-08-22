Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. Students from all the classes participated in the special assembly. Students of Class I to V performed in a role play of various famous personalities. A pompous “Tiranga march” was arranged for students of Classes V to VII. Students of Class VIII to X performed skit, sang patriotic song and danced on “Mere desh ki dharti” and “Yeh mera India”. All the staff members and school Principal Manisha Dogra rejoiced in the patriotic spirit and congratulated children on the occasion.

#Panchkula