Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Independence day was celebrated in the school. Students participated in the special assembly. Students of Class I to V performed role plays of various famous personalities. A “Tiranga March” was arranged for students of Class V to VII. Students of Class VIII to X performed a skit, sang patriotic song and danced on “Mere desh ki dharti” and “Yeh mera India”. All the staff members and school Principal Manisha Dogra rejoiced in the patriotic spirit and congratulated children on the occasion.
