Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Students of Class I and II participated in a “mass drill”. Students of Class III to V showed their skills in a yoga competition. A poster–making competition was held for Class VI to IX on the theme, “Rashtriya Khel Diwas”, in which students prepared beautiful posters with eye-catching slogans.
