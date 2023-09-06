Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at the school, where students of all the classes prepared a special assembly for their teachers. It had an array of celebration where speech, invocation song, solo song singing and dance performances were held. Students not only professed their love for teachers but also showed their respect in every act. The staff members were served refreshment by the management members later during the day. The management thanked all the educators for their diligent and tireless efforts.

#Panchkula