Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a “Run for Unity” was organised. The run began with the flagging off ceremony by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who not only motivated students, but also gave a hearty speech highlighting the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in country’s struggle for freedom and political integration. The walk began from Trident Hills and concluded at Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati Enclave. A total of more than 5,000 students from all the schools of Panchkula were part of the event. As part of the cultural show, a patriotic song and Haryanvi dance were performed by senior class girls of Amravati Vidyalaya. Later in the day, healthy refreshment was served to all students.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Panchkula