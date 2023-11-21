Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A special assembly was organised for all classes to celebrate Diwali. Students beautifully danced and rejoiced on famous Bollywood numbers. A speech on the benefits of green Diwali was the highlight of the day, followed by a prayer song. Later during the day, rangoli-making and poster-making competitions were held. Tiny tots of the pre-primary wing enjoyed their party tiffin in fancy traditional attires.

#Bollywood #Diwali #Panchkula