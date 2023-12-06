Amravati Vidyalaya,Panchkula

The Annual Sports Day of the school — Sports Extravaganza — was a medley of cultural and sports events. The sports meet began with the release of balloons by the chief guests Renu Phulia Commissioner, Ambala division and Dr S S Phulia, State Information Commission, Haryana. Several performances like lazium, dumbell drill, aerobics, umbrella and ribbon dance marked the day. The students showcased their grit and determination by performing yoga and martial arts. The mega event came to an end with the award ceremony where CBSE toppers and winners of the athletics event were given prizes and certificates by the dignitaries. Chief guest Renu Phulia applauded and appreciated the efforts of students and entire school staff for putting up an excellent show.

#Ambala #Panchkula