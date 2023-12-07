Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated its Annual Sports Day- Sports Extravaganza, a medley of cultural and sports events.
The sports meet began with the release of balloons by the chief guests Renu Phulia Commissioner, Ambala division and Dr S S Phulia, State Information Commission, Haryana. Several performances like lazium, dumbell drill, aerobics, umbrella and ribbon dance marked the day and left the onlookers spellbound. The students showcased their grit and determination by performing yoga and martial arts. The event saw use of several props like hoola hoop, cymbals, umbrella etc. Various races and athletics matches took place. The mega event came to an end with the award ceremony where CBSE toppers and winners of the athletics event were given prizes and certificates by the dignitaries. Chief guest Renu Phulia applauded and appreciated the efforts of students and entire school staff for putting up an excellent show.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...