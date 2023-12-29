Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Christmas was celebrated on the school premises. Various festivities marked the day as students of Class Nursery went on for a "Ramp Walk", based on Christmas theme while their counterpart classes UKG and LKG had a fancy dress competition. Classes I and II rejoiced while performing carols and dances on Christmas theme. The school also organised activities like candle decoration, Santa making from paper plates, Christmas tree from popsicle sticks, snowman from socks etc. for all the classes.

#Panchkula