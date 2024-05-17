Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated Mother's Day. It was a week-long celebration which included activities like apron painting, card making, crown and badge making in which students of all classes participated. The Pre-Primary wing of the school celebrated this day with enthusiasm. The students of Nursery performed group dance along with poetry recitation on theme 'Mother’s love'. Students of senior classes presented a group song. Various competitions like breakfast table laying, best out of waste competition and rangoli making were held for mothers. They also participarted in various games. Prizes were awarded to best performers.
