Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula holds Hindi Poetry

The school organised a Hindi Poetry recitation competition for classes I to V to celebrate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary and honour teachers. Based on themes of gratitude and respect, students delivered expressive performances with confidence, clear diction and strong stage presence. In category I, Shivansh Singh (1B) secured the first place, Aarvik (2C) second place and Riyanshi Rana (2B) third place. In category II: Sidhak (4A) won the first place, Anshika (5C) second place and Purva (3C) third place. The event enhanced language skills and public-speaking confidence while fostering respect for teachers and mentors.

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