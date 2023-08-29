Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, holds investiture ceremony

The investiture ceremony was organised by the school. The new board of prefects, were given badges by Principal Manisha Dogra and were also handed over the school flag to shoulder the responsibility of school’s functioning. Their duties are manifold, but their main role is to communicate and advise students on matters relating to order and general discipline. They are also expected to act as good role models for other students at school. The event culminated with a pledge ceremony where all Cabinet members professed to adhere to all moral values and dignity of the school.
