Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, holds social science quiz

The school conducted an inter-house social science quiz for students of Class VI to X. The quiz covered subjects like geography, history, civics, economics and current affairs. The event aimed at educating students about India’s great leaders and their contributions to the freedom struggle. Daffodil House emerged overall winner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...