Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula marks Earth Day

On the occasion of Earth Day, a creative and awareness-driven bulletin board activity was organised at Amravati Vidyalaya for classes VI to X. The activity was based on the theme, "Our Power, Our Planet." Students participated with great enthusiasm, presenting informative and visually appealing bulletin boards that highlighted environmental protection, sustainability and the vital role of individuals-especially teenagers-in preserving the planet Earth. The activity fostered creativity and teamwork while instilling a strong sense of responsibility among students towards safeguarding the environment. The winners were appreciated for their creativity and impactful presentations.

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