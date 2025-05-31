Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula observes ‘Book Week’ 

The school observed ‘Book Week’ through a series of activities planned for the students, like storytelling, role-play, bookmark making, reading out loud, etc. The week-long celebrations kept the students energetic and enabled them to get enlightened. The students were thrilled by the fun activities. The principal encouraged the students to develop reading habits, appreciated children’s efforts and quoted “Books are a uniquely portable magic”.
