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Home / The School Tribune / Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises bulletin board decoration competition

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises bulletin board decoration competition

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:00 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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To foster patriotism, creativity and awareness of India's progress, Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a class-wise bulletin board decoration competition for students of Classes VI to X on the inspiring theme, "Naya Bharat". Students participated by creating vibrant bulletin boards featuring eye-catching illustrations, informative articles and creative artwork. The displays showcased various facets of a developing India, including environmental conservation, Digital India, women's empowerment, scientific advancement, cleanliness and responsible citizenship. The competition provided students with an opportunity to express their understanding of national values and their vision of a stronger, greener and self-reliant India through creative expression. The Principal commended the participants for their sincere efforts and creativity, encouraging them to continue contributing towards nation-building through knowledge, innovation and responsible action.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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