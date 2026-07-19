Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises bulletin board decoration competition

To foster patriotism, creativity and awareness of India's progress, Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a class-wise bulletin board decoration competition for students of Classes VI to X on the inspiring theme, "Naya Bharat". Students participated by creating vibrant bulletin boards featuring eye-catching illustrations, informative articles and creative artwork. The displays showcased various facets of a developing India, including environmental conservation, Digital India, women's empowerment, scientific advancement, cleanliness and responsible citizenship. The competition provided students with an opportunity to express their understanding of national values and their vision of a stronger, greener and self-reliant India through creative expression. The Principal commended the participants for their sincere efforts and creativity, encouraging them to continue contributing towards nation-building through knowledge, innovation and responsible action.

Advertisement