Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises card-making activity

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a card-making activity for its pre-primary section to celebrate Teachers’ Day. Guided by the theme ‘My Teacher, My Hero’, the preschool and kindergarten students poured their pure love and creativity into crafting beautiful personalised cards for their educators. The classroom was transformed into a lively art studio, where toddlers experimented with child-safe paints, colourful construction paper, glitter and stickers. The event was carefully designed to blend motor-skill development with emotional expression. Little hands crafted handprint flowers, finger-painted hearts and pasted cut-outs. The highlight of the event was the ‘Gratitude Circle’, where the children proudly walked up to their respective teachers to present their handmade cards.

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