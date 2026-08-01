Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises investiture ceremony

To recognise young leaders and instil in them the values of responsibility, accountability and service, Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised its investiture ceremony, celebrating the formal induction of the students' council for the academic session 2026-27. Garv Mehta of Class XII was appointed school prefect, while Riya of Class XI assumed the responsibility of assistant school prefect. Shivam Kumar Rana of Class XI was entrusted with the post of discipline in-charge, assisted by Khushi Verma of Class XI as assistant discipline in-charge. Poorvi of Class XI assumed the role of cultural in-charge, with Tanisha of Class XI serving as assistant cultural in-charge. Arshleen of Class XI was appointed literary in-charge, assisted by Avya of Class XI as assistant literary in-charge. Samayra of Class X was invested as sports captain, while Nitika of Class X took charge as assistant sports captain. The newly elected leaders were ceremonially adorned with badges and sashes, symbolising the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them. The Principal administered the oath and the council members pledged to uphold the ideals of the school with sincerity, integrity and dedication.

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