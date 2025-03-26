Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises Project Day ‘Joylicious-III’

Junior Amravatians organised Project Day ‘Joylicious-III’ that helped to boost confidence and uplift their communication as well as presentation skills. It was a day to highlight that students need to think beyond regular school books. ‘Joylicious-III’ gave the opportunity to give wings to the students’ imagination and bring forth ideas on life skills, social thinking and emotional skills in form of models, charts and activities. Parents were greeted cheerfully by little ones as they went onto explain the need of gestures, morning routine, table manners, sharing and good etiquettes. Nursery and LKG students focused on social skills, and the tiny learners of UKG enlightened about thinking skills.