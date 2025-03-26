DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises Project Day ‘Joylicious-III’

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organises Project Day ‘Joylicious-III’

Junior Amravatians organised Project Day ‘Joylicious-III’ that helped to boost confidence and uplift their communication as well as presentation skills. It was a day to highlight that students need to think beyond regular school books. ‘Joylicious-III’ gave the opportunity to...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Junior Amravatians organised Project Day ‘Joylicious-III’ that helped to boost confidence and uplift their communication as well as presentation skills. It was a day to highlight that students need to think beyond regular school books. ‘Joylicious-III’ gave the opportunity to give wings to the students’ imagination and bring forth ideas on life skills, social thinking and emotional skills in form of models, charts and activities. Parents were greeted cheerfully by little ones as they went onto explain the need of gestures, morning routine, table manners, sharing and good etiquettes. Nursery and LKG students focused on social skills, and the tiny learners of UKG enlightened about thinking skills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper