Amravati Vidyalaya students clean surrounding areas

A clean and green environment is the basic ideology in sustainable development. Adhering to the theme, students of the school went on to clean their surroundings. For this, they visited a residential area and market places, near school areas and carried on the cleanliness drive there on the morning of September 30. Later on, they carried out the exercise in their respective classrooms. The students set a good example for the neighbouring citizens.
